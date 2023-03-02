Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Vontier Stock Up 2.2 %

Vontier stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.