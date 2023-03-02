Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 232,117 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,117 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.