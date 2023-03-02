Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,685 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.