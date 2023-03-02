Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 275,462 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.32 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

