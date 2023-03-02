Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,350 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

NYSE DKS opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $138.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

