Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,492 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,725 shares of company stock worth $14,618,257. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

