Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $48.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

