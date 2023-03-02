Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,436 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.