Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 600.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.87 and a beta of 2.73.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

