Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,774 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

