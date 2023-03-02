Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,458,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

