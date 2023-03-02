Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.