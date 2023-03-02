Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

