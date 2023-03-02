ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

