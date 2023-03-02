InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $38,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in InterDigital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2 %

IDCC stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $744,434.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $315,677.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.