Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Intrepid Potash

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

