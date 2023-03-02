Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

RYU stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41.

