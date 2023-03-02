Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 737,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 694,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 628,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 416,416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

