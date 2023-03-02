iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16,805.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

