iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

CNYA stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

