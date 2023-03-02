iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 366.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

