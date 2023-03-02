iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.76. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

