Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $625,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Itron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Itron by 120.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

