John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML opened at $50.80 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

