Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,556 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.