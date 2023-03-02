Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.