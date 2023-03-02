Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.