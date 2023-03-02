Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

