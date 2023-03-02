Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,283,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $597,049,000 after buying an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.