Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 65.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

