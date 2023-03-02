Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

