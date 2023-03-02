Matthew C. Giljum Sells 2,617 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $396,554.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

