Matthew Munn Sells 4,536 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12.

Garmin stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

