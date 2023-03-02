MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 331,699 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

MaxLinear Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.