MCF Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,278.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

