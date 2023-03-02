Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The business’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,337 shares of company stock worth $1,540,077. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

