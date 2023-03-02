New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Trading Up 1.9 %

NEWR stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

