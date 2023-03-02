Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 342,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

