NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NVCR opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

