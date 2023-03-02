NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,954. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

