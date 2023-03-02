ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IX opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on IX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

