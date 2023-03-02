Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

