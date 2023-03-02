Patrick Desbois Sells 3,991 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Garmin Stock Down 1.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Garmin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

