Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

