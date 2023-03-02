Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 215 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

