Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 6,554 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Euronav were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Euronav by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 475,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Euronav Trading Up 3.0 %

Euronav Dividend Announcement

EURN stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.