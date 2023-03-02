Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires New Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MLI opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.