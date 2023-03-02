Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 2,960 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.
Inari Medical Stock Up 0.9 %
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical
In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
