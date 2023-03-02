Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 2,960 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.