Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 5,400 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

