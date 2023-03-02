Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 127,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $12,966,626 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

